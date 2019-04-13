Saudi Arabia Gave Libyan Strongman Millions for Offensive Against U.S.-Backed Government

Read it at Al Jazeera
The Saudi government offered Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar “tens of millions” to march on the U.S. and U.N.-backed government in Tripoli, according to the Wall Street Journal. Haftar took the money to buy loyalty of tribal leaders and to recruit and pay fighters, many of whom are known to be ISIS sympathizers. ”We were quite generous,” an adviser told the Journal. More than two dozen people ahve been killed in a Haftar’s military offensive on Tripoli, which pits his Libyan National Army against the official Government of National Accord. Scores of people took to the streets in Tripoli late Saturday to protest the military offensive.