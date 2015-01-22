Saudi Arabia Postpones Flogging Again

CHEAT SHEET
Saudi Arabian blogger Raif Badawi is undergoing a brutal sentence of 1,000 lashes over the next 20 weeks, but is expected to have his second round of beatings suspended for the second week in a row. A medical committee found he is unfit to undergo the punishment on health grounds and recommended the flogging stop, according to Amnesty International. “Raif Badawi is still at risk, there is no way of knowing whether the Saudi Arabian authorities will disregard the medical advice and allow the flogging to go ahead,” Amnesty’s regional deputy director said. Badawi is serving a 10-year sentence for criticizing Saudi Arabia’s clerics.