Some Men Executed by Saudi Arabia Said Their Confessions Were Coerced: Report

A report by CNN claims that many of the 37 men beheaded in a mass execution in Saudi Arabia this week said they had been forced to confess to crimes they did not commit. The news outlet said it obtained “hundreds of pages of documents from three 2016 trials involving 25 of the men whose executions were announced this week.” Of those, 11 were found guilty of spying for Iran and 14 were alleged to be part of a terror cell that was active in anti-government protests in 2011-2012. Another man was guilty of having sex with at least two of the other men executed, according to the report. Another of the men who was executed Tuesday was a 27-year-old partially blind and deaf man who was reportedly forced to sign a letter to make the torture stop. “Those aren’t my words. I didn’t write a letter,” he had claimed at his trial, according to CNN. “This is defamation written by the interrogator with his own hand.”