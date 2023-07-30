Saudi Arabia to Host Ukraine War Peace Talks: WSJ

CHEAT SHEET
Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine war peace talks featuring Western countries, Ukraine and key developing countries, including India and Brazil, The Wall Street Journal reports. Diplomats told the paper that the meeting in Jeddah on Aug. 5 and 6 would bring senior officials from up to 30 countries together. Following the meeting, Ukraine and Western officials hope a peace summit would then be held later this year, “where global leaders would sign up to shared principles for resolving the war,” the WSJ reports—even if such a summit wouldn’t include Russia, “which has shunned any serious talk of peace.”