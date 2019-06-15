Saudi Crown Prince Blames Iran for Tanker Attacks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has blamed Iran for attacks on two fuel tankers in the Persian Gulf this week, backing President Trump’s assessment of the incident that escalated tensions and sparked fears of a wider confrontation in the region. “The Iranian regime did not respect the Japanese prime minister’s visit to Tehran and while he was there replied to his efforts by attacking two tankers, one of which was Japanese,” the crown prince was quoted as telling the Saudi-owned Asharq al-Awsat newspaper. The crown prince of Saudi Arabia, an ally of the U.S., said the kingdom would be prepared to counter any Iranian threat. “We do not want a war in the region... But we won't hesitate to deal with any threat to our people, our sovereignty, our territorial integrity and our vital interests,” he was quoted as saying Sunday. President Trump said the attacks in the Gulf of Oman had Iran “written all over it,” and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed, accusing Tehran of “lashing out” and “escalating tension” in response to sanctions. Tehran has denied any involvement.