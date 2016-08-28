Saudi Says 2 Kids Killed By Yemeni Rocket

CHEAT SHEET
Authorities in Saudi Arabia say a rocket fired from Yemen killed two children and wounded five others in the border region of Najran on Sunday. All of the victims were members of the same family, according to the Saudi Civil Defense force. Saudi forces are leading a coalition against Shiite Houthi rebels in Yemen, and the two sides fire across the border at each other regularly. The fighting has led to greater instability in southern Yemen, where al-Qaida and Islamic State followers have managed to get a foothold.