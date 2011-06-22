Saudi Women Ask Subaru to Leave Country

CHEAT SHEET
Saudi Women for Driving has called on Fuji Heavy Industries’ to take its Subaru brand out of the country in order to put “pressure” on the Saudi royal family and support the protest against the driving ban. “This is already the largest women’s rights movement in Saudi history and no one here knows what will happen next, but a big company like Subaru pulling out could help change our country forever,” the group said. A spokesman for the company did not indicate that there is any plan to leave the country, saying, “We only have dealers in Saudi Arabia, and no factories. Our annual sales in the country are limited to only 300 to 400 units.”