Saudi Women Protest Driving Ban

Get ready for cliché jokes about women behind the wheel. Despite the Saudi Arabia’s ban on female drivers, dozens of Saudi women went behind the wheel on Saturday to openly flout the law. An estimated 60 female drivers braved the streets despite warnings from prominent clerics. The website of the October 26 Women's Driving Campaign was hacked. “We don’t want to break any laws,” said Madiha al-Ajroush, 60. “We are looking for a normal way of life.” When it comes to women’s rights, Saudi Arabia is one of the most restrictive countries in the world.