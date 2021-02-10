Saudi Women’s Rights Activist Loujain al-Hathloul Freed From Prison
1001 DAYS
Loujain al-Hathloul, the Saudi activist who fought for the right of women to drive in Saudi Arabia, was released from prison after nearly three years in custody on Wednesday. Al-Hathloul was sentenced to six years in prison in December but authorities suspended her sentence and then allowed her early release on account of the time she had already served. Al-Hathloul’s sister posted a photo to social media on Wednesday announcing her sister’s return home. “The @LoujainHathloul at home after 1001 days in prison,” Lina al-Hathloul tweeted, in addition to sharing a photo of the two of them video chatting.
While she was in custody, al-Hathloul’s family said she was threatened with rape and tortured, claims that Saudi Arabia disputes. Some experts say al-Hathloul will likely continue to be closely monitored at home. Last week President Biden announced that the U.S. would temporarily halt arms and other support to the Saudi-led war in Yemen and the administration has pledged to reassess its relationship with Saudi Arabia.