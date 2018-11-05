Saudis Call For Amazon Boycott Over Washington Post’s Khashoggi Coverage

Some Saudi Arabian citizens, enraged by the criticism leveled at the country by The Washington Post over the slaughter of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, have started a movement to boycott Amazon, another company owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos. Bloomberg News reports that “Boycott Amazon” was dominating Twitter in Saudi Arabia for “several hours” Sunday, and that participants shared images in which they deleted the Amazon app from their phones. Participants were reportedly especially upset about an op-ed written by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that appeared in the Post on Friday, which addressed the remaining mysteries surrounding Khashoggi’s death. “It became clear before our eyes that this is an organized media war,” Bandar Otyf, a Saudi journalist with more than 100,000 Twitter followers, told Bloomberg about the general sentiment behind the boycott. “As Twitter users and activists and citizens, we don’t have power abroad, but we have simple things like boycotting.”
