Reality Star Confirms Plastic Surgery After Endometriosis Struggles

Chrisley Knows Best star—and potential Tennessee congressional candidate—Savannah Chrisley revealed this week on her podcast, Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, that she underwent liposuction late last year following weight gain she experienced after being diagnosed with endometriosis. “I had taken this medication, and I gained 40 pounds,” Chrisley said of a treatment she was prescribed for dealing with the condition, “literally, in three months.” (Weight gain is a common side effect of certain treatments for the condition.) In a 2020 video posted to the 27-year-old’s Instagram account, she detailed her almost decade-long lifelong battle with endometriosis—a medical condition which sees abnormal growth of tissue outside of the uterus—which resulted in an emergency surgery after her IUD was found broken and perforated in her uterus. The episode’s guest, Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Charles Galanis, approved Chrisley’s decision to get liposuction after a virtual consultation—it was a no-brainer, Chrisley said, admitting she “needed a quick fix.” Though typically used for body contouring rather than weight loss, liposuction gave Chrisley the reset she was looking for—so much so that seeing the results made her want to “live a healthier life,” she said, “and to keep this up.”