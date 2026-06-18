Savannah Guthrie’s Abrupt Absence From ‘Today’ Show Explained
Savannah Guthrie was absent from the Today show for two days this week due to filming commitments. Co-anchors Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones explained that Guthrie was “on assignment” Wednesday and Thursday for the upcoming Wordle game show. NBC announced a partnership with the New York Times for a wordle-inspired competition show, where teams compete to solve a five-letter puzzle to win a cash prize. While filming is taking place in LA, Guthrie shared that she used the opportunity to visit Today co-host Carson Daly on the set of the singing competition The Voice. The 54-year-old shared an Instagram story sitting in the show’s iconic red chairs, captioned “In @carsondaly’s house.” Guthrie was previously on a two-month hiatus from Today after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Feb. 1. Doorbell camera footage showed a masked intruder outside her property, but no suspects have been identified. PEOPLE reports that Guthrie will return to Today on Monday.