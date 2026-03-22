Savannah Guthrie’s Family Pleads for Help Over Missing Mom
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have not given up on finding their missing mother. In a new statement to the NBC affiliate in Tucson, the family is pleading with those in the area to reconsider anything suspicious they may have seen when the 84-year-old went missing. “It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the family said in the statement. “We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11,” they added. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 at her home in Tucson, Arizona, and was reported missing on Feb. 1. Jan. 11 has also become a key date for investigators after one of Guthrie’s neighbors saw a suspicious man around Guthrie’s home. Pima County sheriff Chris Nanos said earlier this month that investigators have a lot of intel and are “definitely closer” to finding the perpetrator. The authorities have not yet identified a suspect. “Our focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home. We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life. But we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest,” Guthrie’s family said.