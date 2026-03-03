Sheriff Drops Bombshell Update in Nancy Guthrie Abduction Case

A cross-country trip turned into a runway evacuation when a Dreamliner was forced to circle back shortly after departure. Smoke trailed from an engine and passengers braced for impact as United Airlines Flight 2127, bound from Los Angeles to Newark, was forced back to where it had left less than an hour earlier. The flight made an emergency landing at about 11:19 a.m. local time after a left engine issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Crews met the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on the runway and appeared to hose off its smoking left engine. Aerial footage showed passengers using slides to exit. No injuries required hospitalization, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. The FAA issued a ground stop at LAX until 12:30 p.m. United said passengers were bused back to the terminal and added: “We’re working to get our customers to their final destinations.” In comments to local media, passenger Harry Gestetner called it “a surreal feeling to be sprinting away from a flaming plane.” Legendary producer Terry Lewis, who deplaned by stairs, said, “I got to go down the stairs, so mine was really easy.” The FAA investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff leading the search for Nancy Guthrie says authorities have made major headway in their investigation. “I think that investigators are definitely closer. We’ve got a lot of intel,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said on the Today Show. The search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mother has stretched into its second month after the 84-year-old was last seen on January 31 at her Tucson, Arizona home. Nanos confirmed there are major leads likely to help solve the case, but said he was keeping the majority of their investigation off limits to the public. Nanos did reveal that investigators are closer to sourcing where the kidnapper bought their backpack from, using the footage from Guthrie’s Nest doorbell camera. “That backpack is new, it’s exclusive to Walmart, but who’s to say I didn’t buy it and put it on eBay? That’s what we’re looking into,” Nanos said. The video shows a masked perpetrator wearing a backpack, gloves, and a gun with a holster. Nanos did not provide a timeline for finding Nancy. He previously told The New York Times it may take years to find her. News outlets have received ransom letters asking for Bitcoin from individuals claiming to be Guthrie’s kidnappers. Nanos did not comment on the veracity of the letters. Investigators have also questioned multiple persons of interest, but have not yet identified a suspect.
Christina Applegate, 54, once had Brad Pitt on her arm—but her teenage crush on a rock star extinguished the budding romance. In her new memoir You With the Sad Eyes, released Tuesday, the Married… with Children star revisits a chaotic night at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards. Applegate was just 17 at the time; Pitt was 26 and, in her words, hadn’t yet become “THE Brad Pitt, the man of so many people’s dreams.” Instead of swooning over her date, Applegate admits she spent the evening making eyes at Sebastian Bach, “who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row.” To make matters worse, she ditched Pitt, leaving him to drive her mother home on an awkward ride, which resulted in Pitt almost getting into a “fight with a bunch of gang members.” The drama didn’t end there. Applegate says “much later,” two of Pitt’s girlfriends approached her to confirm whether she was “the girl who left Brad behind” at the VMAs—adding that Pitt had told them he was still upset and didn’t speak to her for years. Applegate said the decision left her filled with regret when she discovered that the rock star she chose over Pitt was already in a long-term relationship—with a one-year-old child.
Bruce Campbell, best known as the iconic Ash Williams in the Evil Dead horror media franchise, revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with a cancer that is “treatable” but not “curable.” Campbell, 67, shared the sad news on X, where he explained that “appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.” The actor did not disclose what type of cancer he was diagnosed with. “My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie & Emma this fall," he said in the statement. “I’m not trying to enlist sympathy—or advice—I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)." Outside of the Evil Dead series, the actor, filmmaker, and author has appeared in other low-budget cult movies like Crimewave, Sundown: The Vampire in Retreat, and Bubba Ho-Tep, as well as television series like The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. and Jack of All Trades. “Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-b---h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while,” he concluded.
Len Garry, a former band member of Paul McCartney and John Lennon, has died at the age of 84. Garry played alongside Lennon and McCartney in The Quarrymen before the band became The Beatles. He contracted tubercular meningitis in 1958, which required hospitalization for seven months and forced him to leave the band. His daughter announced his death in a Facebook post, revealing that he had died at home surrounded by his loved ones. “I love you Dad and I will miss you Dad for the rest of my life,” Jane Garry wrote. His fellow Quarrymen member Rod Davis said Garry was “a great singer who was well loved,” and that he had received condolence messages from people in Ireland, Italy and Germany. In 2022, Garry told Uncut about a phone call he received from McCartney following Lennon’s murder in 1980—despite not having seen each other since 1963, McCartney called Garry to ask how he was doing. “I told him I was absolutely devastated,” Garry said. “There were no other words for how I felt. The fact that he called me up was a really nice touch.”
Yet another House Republican is calling it quits, adding to the swelling roster of GOP retirements. Montana Rep. Ryan Zinke announced Monday that he will not seek re-election in the November midterms, citing ongoing health issues. Zinke, 64, who served as secretary of the interior during President Donald Trump’s first term, said stepping down was a “difficult but necessary decision,” revealing that he had undergone “multiple surgeries” to address injuries sustained during his decades-long career as a Navy SEAL. The MAGA congressman said he would face “several more” surgeries after leaving office at the end of his current term. Zinke was first elected in 2014 and left to join Trump’s Cabinet in 2017. He resigned in 2019 while facing multiple probes into his conduct and his business dealings in office. He was reelected to the House in 2022. With Zinke’s exit, 31 House Republicans and 21 House Democrats are now set to retire. Overall House retirements this congressional session are now tied with 2018 for most this century, according to Axios.
The U.S. Central Command said on Monday afternoon that six American service members have been killed in action since the U.S. and Israel began their surprise joint bombing campaign against Iran on Saturday. “U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region,” the defense force shared in a post on X. The death toll doubled from Sunday’s Central Command report, which said that three service members had been killed as of that morning. “Major combat operations continue,” the agency added. “The identities of the fallen are being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.” President Donald Trump said in a video address on Sunday that “there will likely be more” American military personnel who die before the military operation in Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” by the Department of Defense, ends. “That’s the way it is,” Trump, 79, said. “But we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth hasn’t ruled out deploying ground troops and didn’t say when America’s involvement in the military operation will end.
The Pentagon has published a tasteless quiz about a war that killed hundreds of Americans on its website as troops are sent to die in a new conflict. “This is not Iraq, this is not endless,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declared during a testy press conference on Monday morning. But the Gulf War, a conflict between Iraq and a coalition of 42 other nations which ended in 1991, is clearly on the minds of those at Hegseth’s department, as a quiz titled ‘Bombs Over Baghdad: Test Your Desert Storm Knowledge’ appeared on the Pentagon website as the war in Iran intensified over the weekend. Operation Desert Storm was the code name for a military operation to expel occupying Iraqi forces from Kuwait, which Iraq had invaded and annexed months earlier. Between Desert Shield and Desert Storm, almost 400 Americans were killed. As part of the quiz, users were asked which dictator was toppled, the operation code names, and which commander led the American forces during the war. “Did you serve on the front lines?” it cheerily asks if the participant scores well. The timing of the quiz is suspect given that President Donald Trump warned that Americans would die during the conflict with Iran.
Deadliest Catch star, the ship’s deckhand Todd Meadows, died on February 25 at age 25. Meadows died due to a fishing-related incident, according to a GoFundMe started by his family. Meadows, “left us far too soon while doing what he loved—crabbing out on Alaskan waters” the GoFundMe read. Sources tell TMZ the reality star’s death occurred while filming for the show. Captain Rick Shelford called it “the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady” in a Facebook post that announced the deckhand’s death. “Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him,” the statement said. Meadows was the newest crew member aboard the crabbing vessel featured on the Deadliest Catch, which follows crabbers as they set off on their dangerous profession of fishing off the Bering Sea. Meadows is survived by his children’s mother, Kennady Harvey, and three sons. “Not only were you my children’s father but you were my best friend,” Harvey posted on Facebook. Meadows’ family has started a GoFundMe to “help ease the financial burden in the months ahead” that includes expenses for the late 25-year-old’s funeral.