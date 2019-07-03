CHEAT SHEET
OUTDOOR GRILLING, INDOORS
This Top-Rated Smokeless Grill Looks Great on Any Counter — and It’s 33% Off on Amazon Today
The first time I saw a smokeless grill, I loved the idea: The grill surface itself heats by infrared heat and the grease tray beneath it stays cool so anything dripping into it cools instead of heating further to the point of smoking. It’s brilliant. And today on Amazon, you can get the top-rated Tenergy Redigrill Smoke-Less Infrared Grill for 33% off. The best part about Tenergy’s take is the design — this indoor grill is perfectly styled to stay on your counter or an open shelf without becoming an eye sore. What’s more, this approach to grilling also means that you’re getting even heat throughout the grill, by design. And it’s built to be easy to put together and easier to clean — the parts are dishwasher safe and the grill’s non-stick. You can get this grill — marked down to $120 today only — up to about 450 degrees in about six minutes, so getting going is quick and easy, too. More than 75 reviewers left the Redigrill a 4.1-star average rating so you can tell it’s winning over people’s kitchens. This sleek indoor grill is the summer tech upgrade your kitchen deserves. | Get it on Amazon >
