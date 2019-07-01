Save More Than $800 On a Renewed and Customizable 15-Inch Apple MacBook Pro Today on Amazon

In time for all your summer travel plans, Amazon’s day-long sale gets you up to 29% off several models of its Renewed Apple MacBook Pro 15-inch w/ Touch Bar.

The Amazon-certified refurbish is guaranteed to look and work like new and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee, so really you’re saving a bunch of money at little risk. Each of the four on-sale models’ screens is 15 inches, the MacBook Pros are equipped with Intel’s fast Core i7 processor (there to make everything run better) and 16GB of RAM (there to make everything run faster), and the versatile and customizable Touch Bar. What you’re choosing here is whether you want a model whose solid-state hard drive is 512GB-large (great for all your photos and videos), which will run you $1,980 (29% off) or the smaller 256GB-large (still great!), which will run you $1,880 (22% off). Each hard drive size comes in either Space Gray or Silver colors. These machines are all super fast and perfect for a laptop upgrade you’ve been wanting or a great gift to someone in your life. who needs a stronger machine. Whichever size hard drive and style you go, it’s hard to mess up this heavy value deal on a mainstay Apple product. | Shop on Amazon >

