#SaveOurChildren Follower Charged With Murdering Baby
HORRIFIC
An Oklahoma man who repeatedly posted the QAnon-linked slogan #SaveOurChildren on his Facebook page has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s infant daughter. Ten-month-old Paisley Cearly died this weekend after her mother took her to a clinic with multiple current and old injuries. “Upon talking to the doctor, there’s no way the injuries could have occurred accidentally,” Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight told KFOR. The boyfriend, Josh Jennings, was initially charged with child abuse, but that was upgraded to first-degree murder after the baby died. On his Facebook page, Jennings recently wrote that “the #SaveOur Children movement train I will GLADLY hop on. Blow it up on my page if you feel froggy.” The slogan’s current resurgence has its roots in conspiracy theories about child sex trafficking cults invented and promoted by QAnon followers.