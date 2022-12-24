CHEAT SHEET
‘Saving Mr Banks’ Actor Ronan Vibert Dead at 58
Saving Mr Banks star Ronan Vibert has died on Thursday aged 58 after a short illness, his management confirmed to Deadline. Vibert was born in Cambridge but had moved to Florida in recent years. He made his debut in 1989 show Traffik and appeared in TV shows such as Birds Of A Feather, Lovejoy, and Gimme Gimme Gimme. He was later known for the mini series The Buccaneers in 1995 and Shadow Of The Vampire. He also starred in Rome, Dracula, The Pianist and The Snowman. His final role was in 2019 TV show Carnival Row, which also starred Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne. He is survived by his wife Jess Grand Vibert.