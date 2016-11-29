SC Killer Formally Charged for 3 New Murders

Authorities in South Carolina on Monday formally charged suspected serial killer Todd Kohlhepp with three counts of murder, adding to the four others he’s already facing. The 45-year-old real-estate agent was hit with three warrants for bodies found buried on his property, including a couple that had just given birth to a child. Kohlhepp, who police say killed four other people at a South Carolina motorcycle shop in 2003, was arrested Nov. 3. Police found one of his surviving victims chained up in a storage container on his property before she led them to the shallow grave of her boyfriend, 32-year-old Charlie Carver. The bodies of 25-year-old Meagan Coxie and her husband, 29-year-old Johnny Coxie, were also found on Kohlhepp’s property and included in Monday’s warrants against him. Kohlhepp, a registered sex offender, has confessed to the seven murders.
