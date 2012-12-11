Scalia Defends Anti-Gay Quotes

Thanks for clearing that up. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia said Monday at an event at Princeton University that it is “effective” to compare laws that ban bestiality and murder to those that ban homosexuality. “It’s a form of argument that I thought you would have known, which is called the ‘reduction of the absurd,’” Scalia told questioner Duncan Hosie, a freshman at Princeton. “If we cannot have moral feelings against homosexuality, can we have it against murder? Can we have it against other things?” Scalia also insisted the Constitution isn’t a “living document,” saying that “my Constitution is a flexible one”—and noting that there is nothing in the document about abortion and the death penalty, leaving those decisions “up to the citizens.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10