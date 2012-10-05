Scalia: ‘Homososexual Sodomy’ Should Be Crime

CHEAT SHEET
At least we know how Justice Antonin Scalia will be leaning as new cases arrive at the Supreme Court this year. He offered a glimpse into his decision-making process during an event at the American Enterprise Institute. “The death penalty? Give me a break. It’s easy. Abortion? Absolutely easy. Nobody ever thought the Constitution prevented restrictions on abortion. Homosexual sodomy? Come on. For 200 years, it was criminal in every state,” he said. Scalia also took issue with justices who try to interpret the values of the Constitution for the changing world, because such justices may decide that “the Constitution means exactly what I think it ought to mean.”