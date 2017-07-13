Scalise Undergoes Surgery for Infection

CHEAT SHEET
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise had surgery on Thursday after doctors treating him at MedStar Washington Hospital Center discovered a “deep tissue infection” caused by bullet wounds. The Louisiana Republican’s condition was upgraded to fair from serious, the hospital said, adding that he “will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.” Scalise was shot in the hip area and critically injured last month during a congressional baseball practice for Republican lawmakers.