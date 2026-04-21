Scammer Dupes ‘Dumb’ MAGA Men With AI Model

A cash-strapped med student has revealed how he made thousands of dollars by duping “super dumb” MAGA men with an AI-generated model.

In January, Sam created “Emily Hart,” a conservative twenty-something inspired by Jennifer Lawrence and Sydney Sweeney who loves The Bible, fishing, and beer.

This trifecta appeared to do the trick, with the 22-year-old aspiring orthopedic surgeon from northern India raking in cash from “horny” guys.

Emily Hart/Facebook

Sam, not his real name, spoke to Wired about how all his other hustles, like YouTube content creation and hawking his study notes, fell flat. However, his fate changed when he used Google Gemini to sell bikini photos online.

He said posts of a generic “hot girl” failed, before Gemini advised that he tried to swindle the “MAGA/conservative” space as a “cheat code.”

He claimed that the service even said such niche audiences are often loyal and have disposable income, but, speaking to Wired, a company spokesperson disputed that.

“Every day I’d write something pro-Christian, pro-Second Amendment, pro-life, anti-woke, and anti-immigration,” Sam said.

He added MAGA loves like guns, beer, and politics into the equation, and he was soon soaring, he said. “If you want a reason to unfollow: Christ is king, abortion is murder, and all illegals must be deported,” said one post from Emily that apparently left MAGA men starry-eyed.

“POV: You were assigned intelligent at birth, but you identify as liberal,” said another.

He said his videos were soon reaching millions of people. He added that he raked in 10,000 followers within a month. He then deployed Fanvue, an AI monetization platform for creators, and started hawking merch to bolster his newfound income.

Lax enforcement by Instagram meant that his posts were not labeled as AI, as they should have been. However, the account was eventually banned for “fraudulent” activity. The Facebook page remains.

“Every Reel I posted was getting 3 million views, 5 million views,” he said. “I haven’t seen any easier way to make money online.”

The posts specifically targeted a MAGA audience. Emily Hart/Facebook

Sam attributes his success to a simple formula. “The MAGA crowd is made up of super dumb people. And they fall for it,” he said.

He added that a liberal version of Emily Hart failed to take off.

He said, however, that his “rage bait” strategy garnered traction from both sides. “It’s a win-win situation… your content will go viral.”

Sam, happy with his earnings, has gone back to focusing on his studies.

It comes after an AI-generated “soldier” caught the attention of scores of MAGA men.