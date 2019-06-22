Scamp the Tramp Wins Annual World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

Scamp the Tramp, a scruffy mutt from Santa Rosa, California, won the 31st annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma, according to the Associated Press. The event, which pits some of the ugliest dogs in the world against each other, is meant to draw attention to the plight of rescue dogs and the number of kill centers where scores of dogs are put down every year. Scamp, is an adopted street dog whose owner, Yvonne Morones, wins a $1,500 cash price and will get to donate $1,500 to an animal shelter of her choice. She will also appear on the “Today” show with her prize-winning pet.