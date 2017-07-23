Scaramucci Vows to Crack Down on White House Leaks

Incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci vowed on Sunday to crack down on information leaks coming out of the West Wing. “We’re going to stop the leaks. And if we don’t stop the leaks, I’m going to stop you. It’s just really that simple,” Scaramucci said on CNN’s State of the Union. Scaramucci, whose hire ultimately led to the resignation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, said he plans to reiterate that message to White House communications staffers during a meeting on Monday.