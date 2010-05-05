Scarlett Johansson on Ellen
When Ellen DeGeneres had Scarlett Johansson on her show Wednesday, she decided to play a prank on the Iron Man 2 star by startling her with a man in a giant bee costume. We're thinking Ellen hit the Cinco de Mayo tequila a little too hard before filming the show....
When Ellen DeGeneres had Scarlett Johansson on her show Wednesday, she decided to play a prank on the Iron Man 2 star by startling her with a man in a giant bee costume. We're thinking Ellen hit the Cinco de Mayo tequila a little too hard before filming the show....