Scarlett Johansson on Ellen

When Ellen DeGeneres had Scarlett Johansson on her show Wednesday, she decided to play a prank on the Iron Man 2 star by startling her with a man in a giant bee costume. We're thinking Ellen hit the Cinco de Mayo tequila a little too hard before filming the show....

