Actress Erica Ash, best known for her roles in Scary Movie V, Survivor’s Remorse, and We Have a Ghost, passed away Monday from cancer, her family told TMZ. She was 46.

Ash’s mother, Diann Ash, told the tabloid: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.”

She goes on to call Erica “an amazing woman and talented entertainer” with a “sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life.”

Prior to her passing, Ash had forty movie and television credits to her name. According to the outlet, she began acting at a performing arts school in Atlanta, Georgia.

Upon coming to Hollywood, she had her first big break-through on The Big Gay Sketch Show. Ash was also lauded for her celebrity impressions on MadTV, where she worked alongside Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo.

Erica’s last Instagram post to her more than 132,000 followers was a group photo with the cast of NBC’s Extended Family. A cameo on a January episode was her last role before her passing.

Prior to Diann’s statement, comedian and former host of The Real Loni Love was the first to confirm her passing with a post on Instagram.

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ashe’s passing…. Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or Madtv she would put her all into her work. She would always just be there.. now she’s gone. My sincere condolences to her family and fans,” Love wrote.