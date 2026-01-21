Scathing Poll Reveals Huge Majority Think America Spiralling ‘Out of Control’ Under Trump

A new poll reveals that a growing majority of Americans believe the country is “out of control” under President Donald Trump’s leadership.

The latest YouGov/Economist survey, conducted between January 16-19, shows that 71 percent think the United States is “out of control” under Trump, while only 18 percent think the country is “under control.”

The poll found that the sense of the country being “out of control” spanned nearly every demographic.

Seventy percent of white respondents, 79 percent of Black respondents, and 70 percent of Hispanic respondents said the nation was spiraling, with similar figures across age groups: 70 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds and 74 percent of those 65 and older agreed.

Even among Republicans, the results were striking: half of GOP respondents described the U.S. as out of control, compared with 38 percent who said it was under control and 13 percent who were unsure.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2026. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Half of Trump voters and conservatives also said they think the country is out of control.

It comes amid a string of bad polling for Trump, whose job approval stood at -20 points in the YouGov/Economist poll.

Trump has taken an increasingly aggressive approach to foreign policy in recent months —including an unprecedented U.S. military operation in Venezuela and talk of exerting control over its oil resources, public threats toward Iran, and calls to “take over” Greenland.

And polls show that has unsettled voters who remember his “America First” promise to avoid costly overseas entanglements. An AP-NORC poll from this month showed that 56 percent think Trump has overstepped his use of U.S. military force abroad, and 61 percent also disapprove of the way he’s handling foreign policy overall.

Meanwhile, the YouGov/Economist poll showed that 54 percent oppose the U.S. invading Venezuela, while 48 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling of Iran, and 51 percent oppose the U.S. purchasing Greenland.

But voters are also deeply concerned about another issue: the economy.

Trump, who previously vowed to end inflation on “day one” of his presidency, claimed earlier this month that inflation was “defeated” despite it holding steady at 2.7 percent in December.

“The Trump economic boom has officially begun. And it’s really begun almost from the beginning,” Trump said during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club.

He has also introduced a number of measures aimed at making prices more affordable as he scopes out support ahead of the 2026 midterms.

But polling suggests that voters are not impressed with Trump’s economic record. According to the YouGov/Economist poll, 61 percent of voters disapprove of his performance on inflation, and 53 percent say the economy is getting worse.

That mirrors a recent CNN poll, which found that over 60 percent say he’s not focused enough on the cost of living, while 64 percent say Trump has not done enough to reduce the cost of everyday goods.

Meanwhile, Trump is also losing ground on the issue of immigration. The YouGov/Economist survey found that 56 percent of respondents said the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer was not justified, and 52 percent said they did not believe she had tried to run over the officer. Only 29 percent felt the shooting was justified.