Majority of Americans Think Trump Military Plots Have ‘Gone Too Far’

A majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump has “gone too far” in deploying the U.S. military abroad, according to a new poll.

The latest AP-NORC poll, conducted January 8-11, shows that 56 percent say President Trump has overstepped his use of U.S. military force abroad, and 61 percent also disapprove of the way he’s handling foreign policy overall. The poll showed that 57 percent disapprove of the way the situation in Venezuela is being handled.

President Donald Trump’s foreign policy moves—including an unprecedented US military operation in Venezuela and talk of exerting control over its oil resources, public threats toward Iran, and calls to “take over” Greenland—have unsettled many Americans who remember his “America First” promise to avoid costly overseas entanglements.

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Democrats and independents are driving that concern, with about 86 percent of Democrats and 63 percent of independents saying Trump has “gone too far” on military actions, compared with roughly 18 percent of Republicans.

Despite the backlash, some see benefits in Venezuela: roughly half say intervention could help stop illegal drug flows, and 44 percent believe it might aid Venezuelans under Maduro’s decade-long rule. Republicans are more optimistic, with 8 in 10 seeing benefits from drug-fighting efforts and about 6 in 10 anticipating economic gains.

Overall, Americans favor a more restrained global role: nearly half want the U.S. to take a “less active” role, a third think the current role is “about right,” and only 2 in 10 want more involvement. Among Republicans, 64 percent now say the U.S. role is “about right,” up from 55 percent in September.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were captured after a U.S. military siege in Venezuela. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

In early January, US forces carried out a major military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro—an unprecedented move that has drawn international scrutiny.

The administration has also been seizing Venezuela‑linked oil tankers as part of efforts to exert control over the country’s oil trade and pressure the Maduro government. Trump has framed the intervention as a strategic action, though details about governance and transition remain unclear.

President Donald Trump addresses a House Republican retreat at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on January 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

The president has also revived controversial ambitions to bring Greenland under US control, calling it “unacceptable” for the island to remain outside US hands and justifying the push on national security grounds. Greenland and Denmark have both firmly rejected any notion of US annexation.

High‑level talks involving US officials, Danish leaders, and Greenlandic representatives are underway amid rising diplomatic tension.

Greenlanders gathered to protest Trump's remarks on the sovereignty of their country. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Meanwhile, tensions are escalating between the US and Iran after authorities cracked down on protests across the country, with activists warning of more than 2,000 demonstrators killed.

Trump has openly weighed a spectrum of responses — from sanctions and tariffs to possible military action. “Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING – TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price. I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY," the president wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

A Truth Social post from President Donald Trump on January 13, 2026. Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social