MAGA Host Rips Into Trump Over His ‘Sacrilegious’ Wars

A prominent MAGA media figure lashed out at President Donald Trump, accusing him of betraying the movement by rebranding its signature slogan for foreign conflicts and territorial ambitions.

David Brody, a host on the MAGA-friendly Real America’s Voice network, lashed out at Trump after the 79-year-old president wrote “MIGA” on Truth Social, repurposing MAGA to mean “Make Iran Great Again.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion with top business leaders in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on December 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Make Iran great again? Okay. So there’s that. Clearly, he’s the acting president of Venezuela at this point. I mean, so we’ve got to make Venezuela great again. But that doesn’t sound very good. MIGA sounds better than MVGA, whatever that is. So there’s that,” Brody said, arguing that the president was distorting what the political movement stands for.

“What I’m talking about is that there is a sacrilegious element here to saying MIGA, to say, make Iran great again,” the host said. “That is a sacred term. It’s a term that is important to MAGA. It defines who MAGA is.”

The hosts of 'American Sunrise' on Real America's Voice on January 14. Screenshot/Real America's Voice

“And if you’re going to start diluting it with make Iran great again and make Venezuela great again and make Greenland great again. That’s the problem I have,” Brody went on.

The MAGA host also ridiculed Trump’s repeated declarations about wanting the U.S. to seize Greenland. The semiautonomous island is part of Denmark and houses a U.S. Space Force base.

“And then what is it going to be, the Chancellor of Greenland next?” Brody asked sarcastically.

“He’s falling in love with being the peace president, the world peace president,” Brody said. “That’s not what MAGA signed up for.”

People gather at Enghelab Square after a government call to rally against recent protests across the country, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans, in Tehran, Iran, on January 12, 2026. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump has focused extensively on foreign affairs, prioritizing international conflicts over domestic issues—even as top aides reportedly beg the president to focus on affordability and the cost of living at home.

Instead, Trump has renewed attention on Iran amid escalating tensions and unrest in the country, while also continuing his controversial push for U.S. control of Greenland. Following his U.S. military operation in Venezuela on Jan. 3, the president threatened a number of countries, including Cuba and Colombia. The president has repeatedly argued that acquiring mineral-rich Greenland, a territory of Denmark, is necessary for national security, citing its strategic location in the Arctic.

Greenlanders gathered to protest Trump's remarks on the sovereignty of their country. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“The United States needs Greenland for the purpose of National Security. It is vital for the Golden Dome that we are building. NATO should be leading the way for us to get it,” Trump said on Truth Social on Wednesday.

“NATO becomes far more formidable and effective with Greenland in the hands of the UNITED STATES. Anything less than that is unacceptable,” the president added.