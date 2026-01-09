Sleepless Trump, 79, Reveals Major Military Move in 4AM Rant

President Donald Trump revealed that he’s canceling a second wave of strikes on Venezuela in an unhinged early-morning rant.

Venezuela’s release of “large numbers of political prisoners” is “a very important and smart gesture,” the president said in another one of his self-soothing sessions on his platform Truth Social very early on Friday morning.

“The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure,” Trump wrote.

“Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes,” he added.

Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

The aging president, 79, revealed his military moves days after his late-night U.S. military strike on Venezuela and the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilla Flores. They were taken from a compound in Caracas to New York to face federal drug trafficking and other charges. Trump then declared the U.S. “in charge” of the South American nation.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Trump said “only time will tell” how long the U.S. aims to control Venezuela. The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Nicolas Maduro was escorted by heavily armed federal agents after his capture over the weekend. XNY/Star Max/GC Images

It also remains unclear how many political prisoners will be released. Opposition leader Biagio Pilieri and 2024 presidential election candidate Enrique Márquez were among those freed Thursday.

Jorge Rodríguez, brother of the acting president and head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, said a “significant number” of people would be released. “Consider this a gesture by the Bolivarian (Venezuelan) government, which is broadly intended to seek peace,” he said.

Trump administration officials on Wednesday unveiled a sweeping plan to take over the sale of Venezuelan oil indefinitely.

The president claimed on Truth Social on Friday that “At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL,” adding that he’d be meeting with oil executives at the White House.

The U.S. will “rebuild” Venezuela “in a very profitable way,” he told the Times.

“We’re going to be using oil, and we’re going to be taking oil. We’re getting oil prices down, and we’re going to be giving money to Venezuela, which they desperately need,” Trump said.

Trump also revealed on Fox News’ Hannity on Thursday night that he’d be meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado next week.