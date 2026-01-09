Trump, 79, Rambles About Donuts to Justify His Takeover Plot

President Donald Trump went on a wild tangent about donuts while defending his attack on Venezuela.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the 79-year-old president lamented that his beloved New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, “hit” him over the attack on the South American country and the abduction of its leader, Nicolás Maduro, before rattling off what he framed as the operation’s achievements.

“That was a perfect attack. Think of what we’ve done. We’ve taken over a whole country. We’re going to make the country strong and good. We’re going to ultimately be able to vote and put somebody in that they like,” Trump said. “We’ve taken $4 billion worth of oil in one day, and that’ll increase. We’re going to have it rebuilt. All the big oil companies are coming in. They’re going to make a lot of money, and Venezuela is going to get some of that money, and we’re going to get some of that money.”

“Everything follows oil. Oil is so big, everything follows oil. If oil prices are down, everything’s down,” he added. “It affects everything. It affects a truck that delivers donuts. It affects the stove that makes the donut. It affects everything.”

Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity for the interview broadcast on Thursday. Screengrab/Fox News

The Trump administration has repeatedly denied that the attack on Venezuela—which did not receive approval from Congress—was motivated by the country’s oil reserves, insisting instead that it was merely a law enforcement operation to bring Maduro to New York to face “narcoterrorism” charges.

However, Trump has spent the past week frequently stating that the U.S. will now “run” Venezuela for an unspecified period of time, including controlling the country’s state-run oil production.

Trump, who has admitted that he tipped off U.S. oil companies about plans to invade Venezuela, announced in a Tuesday Truth Social post that the Venezuelan government will be “turning over between 30 and 50 MILLION Barrels” for the U.S. to sell, adding that “that money will be controlled by me.”

In an interview with The New York Times, the “America First” president said he has no idea how long he plans to effectively be in charge of the South American country, which has a population of around 30 million people.

Donald Trump does not know when there will be an election in Venezuela after the U.S. detained its leader. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

“Only time will tell,” Trump said. When pressed on whether that meant three months, six months, a year, or longer, the 79-year-old replied: “I would say much longer.”

Elsewhere during the interview, the donut-loving president—who weighs 224 pounds, according to his most recent physical exam at least—admitted that he might need to take a “fat drug.”