Trump, 79, Admits There Is One Thing Which Can Stop Him

President Donald Trump, 79, has unexpectedly revealed what his personal kryptonite is.

The “President of Peace” opened up in a new interview with The New York Times about his self-imposed limits in the week the U.S. military invaded Venezuela—and made similar threats against Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, and Greenland.

Donald Trump says "morality" is the only thing that limits his actions. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

When asked by the Times if he believed there were any limits in his global power, Trump claimed, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”

“I don’t need international law,” Trump claimed, then added: “I’m not looking to hurt people.”

Trump said his administration does abide by international law, but then qualified: “It depends what your definition of international law is.”

Before announcing on Wednesday that he had spoken to Colombian President Gustavo Petro, only days after threatening to invade his country and warning him to “watch his a--,” Trump was using more inflammatory language about the leader.

On Sunday, Trump said of Colombia: “Run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States. He’s not going to be doing it very long.”

Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Trump’s remarks were “an undue interference in the internal affairs of the country, against the norms of international law.”

After the success of the Venezuela raid, the president has made a series of threats against other countries. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Despite Trump saying he had invited Petro to a meeting at the White House, the Times quoted the Colombian leader as saying he feared an invasion similar to the takeover of Venezuela, where the military also cited that they were tackling drug smuggling.

“Well, we are in danger,” Petro told the Times on Thursday. “Because the threat is real. It was made by Trump.”

Trump also lashed out at Republican senators this week who joined with Democrats to attempt to stop future U.S. military action in Venezuela without congressional approval.

Five Republicans joined every Senate Democrat to vote 52 to 47 to advance the legislation in a move that angered the president.

“Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America,” Trump posted to Truth Social in response to the decisive vote.

German leftists demonstrate against the U.S. abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Trump is also facing pushback on his plans to either buy the Danish island of Greenland or have it come under U.S. control.

“We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” Trump said on Sunday, despite warnings from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen that threatening Denmark could jeopardize the future of NATO.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “actively” discussing an offer to buy Greenland, stating it was “something that’s currently being actively discussed by the president and his national security team.”

Denmark and the leaders of Greenland itself have repeatedly stressed that the island territory is not for sale.

European nations in NATO, including the U.K., released a statement on Tuesday rebuffing Trump’s moves that read: “Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”