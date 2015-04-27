Scenes From the Chaos in Baltimore

A CITY BURNS

Rioters wreaked havoc, looting stores and burning buildings as police struggled to contain the situation. Pictures show the extent of the mayhem.

The Daily Beast

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Jim Bourg/Reuters

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/Reuters

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/Reuters

ÃÂÃÂ© Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Sait Serkan Gurbuz/Reuters

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Adrees Latif/Reuters

Eric Thayer/Reuters

Eric Thayer/Reuters

Adrees Latif/Reuters

Â© Jim Bourg / Reuters

Adrees Latif/Reuters