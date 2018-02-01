Schiff: Nunes Altered Memo Before Sending It to the White House

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee, said Wednesday night that the incendiary memo written by the committee chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), underwent “material changes” before it was sent to the White House for review. In a letter to Nunes, Schiff demanded the committee withdraw the memo “since this new version is not the same document shared with the entire House and on which committee members voted.” The full committee voted along party lines this week to release the document, which purports to detail surveillance abuses on the part of the FBI, and it could be released as early as Thursday. FBI Director Christopher Wray has warned against releasing the controversial memo, even though President Donald Trump has indicated he wants it to be made public.
