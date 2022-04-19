‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Noah Reid Condemns ‘Anti-Human, Draconian’ Anti-LGBTQ Bills
‘HATE AND INTOLERANCE’
Schitt’s Creek star Noah Reid has condemned the multitude of bills being tabled and passed nationwide in Republican-controlled legislatures against LGBTQ rights and equality, including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Many, as The Daily Beast has reported, are aimed at trans youth’s access to affirming health care and playing sports at school. In an interview today with The Daily Beast, Reid—who as Patrick played one half of the series’ gay couple opposite Dan Levy—said of the anti-LGBTQ law-making: “I think it is anti-human, and I think it’s very sad that in this country where people are obsessed with freedom there seems to be a cognitive disconnect around who gets to experience freedom. But I have hope and faith that the people will be the deciding factor in these matters, and that we will overcome these draconian, ridiculous pursuits of hate and intolerance.” As a straight actor, Reid says, “When I was approaching the character, I thought it would be mistake to ‘play gay.’ I thought, ‘What I can play is a man who falls in love with another man, and build that connection into the character.’” Reid also speaks in the interview about expecting his first child in August with wife Clare Stone, and his excitement about making his Broadway debut in Tracy Letts’ play The Minutes (which Letts also stars in). “It’s both a surreal experience and familiar enough. I really try to think of it like going to work.”