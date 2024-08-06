‘Schitt’s Creek’ Stars Eugene and Dan Levy Might Be Hosting the 2024 Emmys
FATHER AND SON
The 2024 Emmys might be a family affair as father and son Eugene and Dan Levy are reportedly in the running to host the show. Deadline was the first to break the news that the two are negotiating a deal with ABC. Both Levys are four-time Emmy winners, with Dan’s coming from Schitt’s Creek, the show where Eugene plays his father, and Eugene earning his from both Schitt’s Creek and the 1980s variety show SCTV. According to the outlet, while it would be the duo’s first time hosting together, they did take the stage together at the 2020 SAG Awards where they delivered the opening monologue. If the stars align, they will be the first family duo to host the show. While the Emmys seem to be on the right track, the Oscars have stumbled in finding someone to host the 2025 ceremony as both Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney have declined. The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards is set to air in mid-September.