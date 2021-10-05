$5.4M Chadwick Boseman Scholarship to Be Funded by Netflix at Howard University
WAKANDA FOREVER
Netflix has partnered with Howard University to establish an endowed scholarship honoring Chadwick Boseman, an actor, director, writer, producer, and Howard alumna. The $5.4 million Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship will provide incoming students to the College of Fine Arts with a four-year scholarship to cover the full cost of tuition. The first scholarships will be distributed this year to one member of each class, studying subjects like musical theater, acting, theatre arts administration, and dance. “This scholarship embodies Chadwick’s love for Howard, his passion for storytelling, and his willingness to support future generations of Howard students,” Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick, M.D., said in a statement.
Boseman, best known for his roles in movies like Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Da 5 Bloods, graduated from Howard in 2000. Before his tragic death in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer few knew about, Boseman had returned to his alma mater in 2018 to deliver the commencement address. “He always spoke of his time at Howard and the positive way it shaped his life and career,” Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos said. “Now, we will have the opportunity to give many future superheroes a chance to experience the same.”