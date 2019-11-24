CHEAT SHEET
    ‘INAPPROPRIATE’

    School District Doctor Fired for Barring Girl From Wrestling Team

    A New York school district fired its chief medical officer for blocking a girl from joining the wrestling team and writing, “Girls don’t play boys' sports in Lancaster schools,” on a medical form. Trista Blasz, 12, has competed at state tournaments, but Dr. Michael Terranova rejected her request to join the junior-varsity squad after a physical exam. In a statement, the Lancaster school district said Terranova’s denial was “based upon his own inappropriate findings regarding the ability of female athletes to compete on teams with male athletes.”

