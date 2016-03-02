School Police on Leave for Slapping Teen

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at CBS News
Three members of the Baltimore school police force were put on administrative leave Tuesday after an officer was allegedly caught on camera repeatedly slapping a young man, CBS News reported. The chief of the Baltimore City School Police, Marshall Goodwin, was placed on administrative leave over the incident. The video was given to police after it was first sent to CBS Baltimore. The officer in the video has been reassigned until the investigation is complete, school leaders told CBS Baltimore. Reach Partnership School, the high school where the incident took place, could not confirm if the person getting slapped in the video attended the school.