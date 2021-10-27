Schools Banning ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costumes

CHEAT SHEET
Squid Game costumes will be everywhere this Halloween, but not at elementary schools in the Fayetteville-Manlius district in upstate New York. Three principals have sent parents letters saying the creepy red suits and black masks are banned because of the violent nature of the hit Netflix series, CNY reports. “They also wanted families to be aware that some of our younger students are talking about and mimicking aspects of the show/game at school so parents and guardians would have the opportunity to speak with their children themselves about it and reinforce the school message that games associated with violent behavior are not appropriate for recess,” the letter said.