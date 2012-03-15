Schools Can Opt Out of ‘Pink Slime’

CHEAT SHEET
Starting this fall, schools will be able to ask burger makers to please hold the "pink slime." The U.S. Department of Agriculture will announce that schools will be able to choose whether or not to buy hamburger with the gelatin-like material made from beef byproducts known as pink slime. According to a report by ABC last week, 70 percent of supermarket meat contains the material. It was previously sold only to dog food and cooking oil suppliers, but the USDA ruled that it was fit for human consumption if sprayed with ammonia, so it's currently used as filler in beef that isn't labeled "organic."