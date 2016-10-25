Schools Closing Over Poll Violence Fears

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
State and local officials say voting stations have been moved or classes canceled entirely at schools in Illinois, Maine, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin on Election Day due to concerns about potential confrontations or violence. Yet the National Association of Secretaries of State does not suggest that armed guards or police should be stationed at polls. A lot of the anxiety has been stoked by Republican nominee Donald Trump’s constant false claims that the election is being rigged, which some believe could lead to confrontations among voters and poll observers.