Scientists Create Fish With Legs

Eeeets aliiiive! There now exists a fish with legs, thanks to genetic researchers who worked feverishly for years to re-create the evolutionary step that moved life from water to land 300 million years ago. According to a paper published in the scientific journal Developmental Cell, researchers have discovered that by altering part of a zebra fish’s gene cluster called HOXD13, they were able to create limb abnormalities. Researchers manipulated the gene cluster so that fins grew into legs resembling those on terapods. Fishing just got a lot more interesting.