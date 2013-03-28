CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Scientists Unearth Gene Marker for Cancer

    DISCOVERY

    Rui Vieira/Empics/Landov

    Concluding a massive international effort, scientists unveiled the discovery of pivotal signposts in DNA that may alert patients who are at high risk for breast, ovarian, or prostate cancer. The chief executive of the Cancer Research, U.K., whose non-profit funded the majority of the research, says it’s an important step on a long road to solving the genetic puzzle of cancer. While scientists have previously discovered “risk markers” for three other diseases, this new set of data doubles the list.

    Read it at ABC News