Scientists Unearth Gene Marker for Cancer

Concluding a massive international effort, scientists unveiled the discovery of pivotal signposts in DNA that may alert patients who are at high risk for breast, ovarian, or prostate cancer. The chief executive of the Cancer Research, U.K., whose non-profit funded the majority of the research, says it’s an important step on a long road to solving the genetic puzzle of cancer. While scientists have previously discovered “risk markers” for three other diseases, this new set of data doubles the list.