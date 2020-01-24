Scientologists Allegedly Killed a Singer’s Dogs to Protect Danny Masterson

The allegations surrounding Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology just keep getting darker. In March of 2017, news broke that the LAPD was investigating multiple sexual assault claims against Masterson, who is a Scientologist; that December, Netflix fired the actor from The Ranch. And last summer four women sued both Masterson and the Church, alleging that they had been stalked and intimidated after coming forward with their claims. (Speaking through his attorney at the time, Masterson called the lawsuit “beyond ridiculous.”) Now a new allegation has emerged: Chrissie Carnell Bixler and her husband, Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala, claim that ever since Carnell Bixler came forward as one of Masterson’s accusers, Scientologists have been lethally poisoning their dogs.

Representatives for Masterson did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment. (He has previously denied all allegations of assault.) In a statement in response to Carnell Bixler and Bixler-Zavala's most recent claims, the Church of Scientology wrote, “These claims are completely false and insane. The Bixlers have fabricated the most outrageous lies and are now using Instagram as a channel for their latest hallucinatory publicity stunt.”

This week both Bixler-Zavala and Carnell Bixler posted allegations to Instagram—beginning with Bixler-Zavala, who posted an image of what appears to be raw meat broken apart to reveal rat poison that had been encased inside.

“I’m at the vet dealing with another hurt animal. This is what I’ve been finding in my front and backyard,” he wrote. “This is what scientology does when you speak about the predators they protect.” He later posted a photo of the dog, and said that he and Carnell Bixler had been forced to euthanize her.

“This was the result of eating rat poison rolled up in raw meat,” Bixler-Zavala wrote. “This is the 2nd dog we’ve had to put down due to the harassment from private investigators and Scientologists. This only makes us stronger. My boys named her biscuit. They still don’t understand what’s happening. We said goodbye to her and let her go peacefully.”

In her own post, Carnell Bixler posted a photo of the dog when she was a puppy, along with a second photo of another dog she and Bixler-Zavala claim Scientologists also killed.

“Scientology and Danny Masterson have now murdered two of my sweet baby dogs,” Carnell Bixler wrote. “Biscuit would have turned one this week.... Baby Ethel, please take care of our little Biskey til we all meet again.... How many times can a heart break?”

Bixler-Zavala also posted a lengthy, furious note on Instagram, in which he wrote, “I will not shut my mouth about this shit. Clearly you repugnant pieces of shit don’t want my wife and I to tell our story. We most certainly have some interesting receipts that can tie a whole fuck load of xenu sympathizers and xenu soliers to these rapes.”

He later added, “You go ahead and take gigs w these people. You would be an utter fool to think that the money u help make on tour with these sheep doesn’t go back to celebrity center.”

“So here’s a special shout out to all the Powerful Cats, all the midnight vultures, all the friends of Earl, all the Berric troops, all you owners of hip red bag coffee, all you Stoned owners of Harvard, all you House Giesha [sic] dwellers, all you managerial pieces of shit repping strokes of luck, all of you Oscar stylists, all you deadly little Sarah’s, all you post apocalyptic soldiers fighting zombies in Atlanta, all you black cube thugs, all u newly indoctrinated ‘people of the sun,’ all you poser hags wearing Native American regalia for purposes of rock stardom. I see you. I see what side of HERstory you are on.”

This is just the most recent allegation the Bixlers have made against Masterson and the Church. Bixler Carnell was allegedly Masterson’s live-in girlfriend in the 1990s, and has said that the actor routinely forced her to have sex when she was uninterested, and grew violent if she refused. The stalking lawsuit filed last summer notes that her dog mysteriously died soon after she filed her report with the police. According to the lawsuit, the Church also encouraged people to post falsified Craigslist ads in her name soliciting anal sex. Bixler Carnell also claims to have been chased and filmed in her car on one occasion, and that she and Bixler-Zavala’s home security system had been hacked multiple times.