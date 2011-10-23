Scientology Targeted ‘South Park’ Creators

A former member has posted a copy of an internal Church of Scientology document on his blog that suggests the church planned to investigate South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone after their show's 2005 episode, “Trapped in the Closet,” which made fun of the institution’s teachings. The document reads, “To find a direct line into Stone and Parker some of their friends have been identified.” It continues, “There are some strings that will be pulled on the PRC on Stone. Otherwise the special collections will be debugged in order to get some viable strings that can be pulled.” According to the blog, “special collections” is code for digging through the trash. However, later documents suggest the investigation may not have fully been carried out.
