Scissor Attack in NYC Park

At least four people, including a child, were rushed to hospitals this morning after being slashed or stabbed with scissors at Riverside Park in New York City’s Upper West Side. The section of the park where the attacks occurred, bustling with joggers, bikers, and people on their way to work when the stabbings started, has been closed off. One police spokesman described having a “male, emotionally disturbed person” in custody, according to Gothamist, but no other details on his identity have been released.