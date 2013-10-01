CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    VICIOUS

    Scissor Attack in NYC Park

    Ronald Martinez

    At least four people, including a child, were rushed to hospitals this morning after being slashed or stabbed with scissors at Riverside Park in New York City’s Upper West Side. The section of the park where the attacks occurred, bustling with joggers, bikers, and people on their way to work when the stabbings started, has been closed off. One police spokesman described having a “male, emotionally disturbed person” in custody, according to Gothamist, but no other details on his identity have been released.

    Read it at The New York Times