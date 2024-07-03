Scooter Braun Is in a New and ‘Serious’ Relationship: Report
LOVED UP
Scooter Braun’s single days are over, according to a new report in Page Six. A source close to the former music manager tells the publication that he has been dating actress Rachelle Goulding. “They have been exclusively dating for about three months now,” the person told the outlet. They further characterized the pair’s romance as “serious” and said Braun is “excited about it.” Goulding, per her IMDB page, has fifteen acting credits to her name and is expected to appear in Suits: LA, a spinoff of the show Suits, as Samantha. It’s unclear what role her character will play on the show. Braun, probably best known for discovering a young Justin Bieber and purchasing Taylor Swift’s entire music catalog, recently got out of a seven-year marriage to his ex-wife, Yael Cohen. Around the same time his marriage was beginning, Goulding was calling it quits with her then-boyfriend, the actor Chace Crawford, who starred on the hit show Gossip Girl, per E! News. While the two haven’t made their relationship Instagram official, they do follow each other on the platform.