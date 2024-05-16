Scorned Wife Gets 5 Years for Slicing Off Cheating Husband’s Penis
A Brazilian woman was sentenced on Wednesday to four years and five months in prison for cutting off her husband’s penis and flushing it down the toilet after allegedly discovering he slept with her 15-year-old niece. Daiane dos Santos Farias, 34, pleaded guilty to the crime in a court near São Paulo, saying she lured her husband, Gilberto Nogueira de Oliveira, to bed with the promise of kinky sex, allowing her to restrain his wrists and ankles. But then, prosecutors allege, Farias started sawing away at de Oliveira’s penis. Farias admitted in court that she took a picture of the severed organ and then flushed it down the toilet to prevent it from being reattached, which she had heard was surgically possible. The presiding judge handed Farias the four-and-a-half-year sentence for causing grievous bodily harm. Farias’ lawyer said she plans to appeal the sentence, telling local media that the judge ignored Farias’ claim that she “acted under violent emotion.” De Oliveira told the court he has forgiven her.